Apartment fire leaves family of eight without a home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mother and her seven kids are forced to evacuate their home after an apartment fire early Monday morning.

Lexington Fire received a call for a structure fire on Appian Way just after 2:30 a.m.

When crews got on scene, there was not visible fire outside but families were evacuating the apartment, according to fire officials.

Once they entered the home, firefighters found a smoldering mattress in one of the apartment's bedrooms and quickly put it out.

Two other families evacuated because of the fire but their apartments were not damaged by the initial fire.

LEX 18 did speak to Shennetta Nelson, who lives next door to where the fire happened.

She recalls hearing a loud banging at her door which was police alerting her of the fire so she could get herself and her four kids out safely.

She's grateful that someone came to save her family from possible danger.

"The only thing I could think about was 'get the kids,'" Nelson said.

"I was just screaming, trying to get the kids awake because all of them were in separate rooms. I was trying to find them because I wasn't going to leave without my kids."

The mother and her seven kids are being helped by the Red Cross to find housing while their apartment is taken care of.

No one living in the apartment and no firefighters were hurt.