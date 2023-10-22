Apparent drowning under investigation by Nicholas County Coroner

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An apparent drowning on the Licking River is under investigation, according to the Nicholas County Coroner's Office.

A release from the office says 59-year-old William Bussell from Carlisle, Kentucky apparently drowned while fishing by the Licking River on a farm on Milltown Road.

Bussell's body was recovered on Sunday and he was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m. by the Nicholas County Coroner.

The final determination of the cause of Bussell's death will be made after further examination at the Kentucky Office of the State Medical Examiner, the release states.

