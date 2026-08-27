Arboretum to host Flight 5191 remembrance ceremony on 20th anniversary of crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky, will serve as a site of reflection and remembrance Thursday as the community marks the 20th anniversary of the Comair Flight 5191 tragedy.

A public commemoration is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Lexington arboretum to honor the victims, their families and the first responders affected by the crash.

In a social media post, officials said the arboretum is "honored to serve as a place of reflection and remembrance for our community to gather and remember the victims, families, and first responders of Flight 5191."

To accommodate the event, the Kentucky Children's Garden will close at noon Thursday.

Arboretum officials are also advising visitors to expect heavier-than-normal traffic throughout the day, along with temporary impacts to parking availability and access to the Visitor Center.

The ceremony comes exactly 20 years after Comair Flight 5191 crashed shortly after takeoff from Blue Grass Airport on Aug. 27, 2006. The tragedy claimed 49 lives and remains one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Kentucky history.

Organizers are asking visitors to be respectful of attendees who are gathering to pay their respects and reflect on the lasting impact of the crash on the Lexington community.