Arcangelo crosses finish line first at Belmont Stakes, making Antonucci first female trainer to win the race

John Minchillo/AP
A giant tribute statue of Secretariat stands on the grounds for spectators to browse as the track celebrates the 50th anniversary of the horse's record-setting win ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW YORK — Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win the race in its 155 years.

After the horse crossed the finish line, Antonucci doubled over and rested her arm and her head on the back of a chair. She kissed the horse on the nose when it returned to the area in front of the winner’s circle.

Arcangelo finished the 1 1/2 mile race in 2:29.23 and as 1 1/2 lengths in front of favored Fotre, with Tapit Trice third.

