'Are our children safe?': Kentucky’s last coal-heated school will soon close

WALLINGFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A school in Fleming County is on its last legs, forcing an earlier-than-expected closing of the state’s last school still heated by a coal furnace, according to the district’s superintendent.

E.P. Ward Elementary School is both facing a furnace that’s extremely difficult to maintain, and a ceiling that’s leaking, risking asbestos exposure to students inside classrooms, superintendent Brian Creasman told LEX 18.

During a meeting in the school’s gym Thursday night, he unveiled a plan to parents that would see students go to one of two of the district's other schools starting in the next school year.

He also detailed the issues the school is facing.

“We’re not even at a 30 percent chance of this thing restarting next fall, that’s a problem,” Creasman said, referring to the furnace.

The cost to fix the issues would be so massive that it couldn't be solved by raising taxes, he told parents. Parents shared concerns about the school community being split up, among other topics.

The first parent to speak asked the superintendent if their children were safe inside the school.

“It is safe right now,” Creasman said. “What we’re worried about is the safety next year, now if it comes to a torrential downpour, we do worry.”

The district plans to build a new school at a different site, but it won’t come for a few years. The superintendent’s plan still needs to get a final overall approval from the school board.