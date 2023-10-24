Are park improvements on the way in Woodford County?

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Remember how excited you got as a kid when you could play on a different playground?

Kiddos and adults in Woodford County are just a step away from swinging into that reality. The Parks and Recreation Department is awaiting final steps to proceed with a $6 million upgrade project.

"They're all kind of ideas that came from the public, really," said Richard Pictor with Versailles Woodford Parks and Recreation.

Those ideas include turf fields, playground upgrades, a plaza area for festivals and events, and even WiFi.

"These swings out-date me and I've been here for 21 years, so I'm not sure how old these swings are but at least 21 years old," Pictor said regarding some of the playground equipment.

Next up — they need approval from the Woodford Fiscal Court. Pictor says the funding for this comes from the general fund and no additional tax is imposed on residents.

"The plaza area that we're building is going to have a dedicated area where food trucks can literally pull up and plug in," Pictor said.

Pictor, a parent himself, knows how necessary some of these changes are.

"I know the need for additional turf fields," he said. "When my daughter was 10, 11, 12, and she's 24 now, we'd talk back then about, 'oh gosh we need another turf field.'"

Pictor hopes to have word on the next step in the coming weeks.

