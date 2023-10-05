Are Saturdays at Keeneland sold out? Yes and no

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Grab a sweater or vest — you might need it if you're heading to Keeneland this weekend.

"So you can feel the electricity in the air," said Christa Marrillia, Keeneland's vice president and chief marketing officer.

One of the first things we heard is that Saturdays are sold out. While that might seem like there's no way of getting in for the races, there are a couple of options. One of those is you can still tailgate on The Hill.

"There's betting terminals up there if you don't know how to bet, there are Betologists. We have live music, food trucks, so it's really an awesome way to spend a day at the races," Marrillia said.

Saturdays are often in high demand. Marrillia urges you to check and see if any tickets were returned to Keeneland. There's a 48-hour cancellation policy where you can return your tickets, therefore, some could be available for re-sale. There are also tickets available on resale sites.

"You know sometimes plans change," she said. " You're not able to make it out, you can return those tickets 48 hours in advance and that allows the opportunity for other people to come out and purchase those tickets."

Post time for the beginning of the Fall Meet is Friday at 1 p.m.

