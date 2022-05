LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County involving a sheriff's deputy.

The coroner's office tells us the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 661 Taylor Bridge Road in London. A 46-year-old man was in an argument with a family member, and when deputies showed up, he came outside waving a gun. That's when the coroner says a deputy shot and killed him.

The shooting is under investigation.