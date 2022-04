LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Investigators have arrested a man in connection to a series of dumpster fires.

James Ryan Purdy was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the fires that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 10th, and Thursday, April 14th.

Purdy is in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center and faces charges of 14 counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd degree and one count of Arson 2nd degree.