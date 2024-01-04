Arrest made in March crash that left 1 dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was charged in connection to a collision that left a woman dead back in March of 2023.

The crash occurred on March 19 around 2:16 a.m. on Tates Creek Road near Garden Grove Walk.

Investigation found that the car, driven by 21-year-old Mallory Patterson, left the roadway and hit a tree. The passenger was left trapped underneath the vehicle.

The passenger, 46-year-old Jessica Patterson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lexington Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Unit continued to investigate and Mallory Patterson was indicted by a grand jury. She was arrested on December 21, 2023, and charged with manslaughter, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and having no operator license.

