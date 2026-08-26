Arrest made in Tilden Road homicide case, Lexington Police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred on Tilden Road on Aug. 21, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police said Isaiah C. Padgett, 19, is charged with murder, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and filing a false report.

Padgett is being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a homicide that occurred Friday, Aug. 21, on Tilden Road. Additional details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the homicide were not immediately released.

Lexington police thanked the Paris Police Department for its assistance in the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, visiting Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, or using the P3 Tips app.

