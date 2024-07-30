Michael (MK) McKinney III charged with murder in Amber Spradlin case

UPDATE: July 30 at 3:30 p.m.

Michael (MK) McKinney III has been charged with murder and complicity to tampering in connection to the Amber Spradlin murder case, according to an indictment, following his arrest on Tuesday. His father, Prestonburg dentist Michael McKinney II, has been charged with complicity to tampering.

Further, Josh Mullins has been charged with complicity to tampering in connection to the case.

The count of murder against MK is for the allegation he “intentionally killed Amber Spradlin by repeatedly stabbing her.” The complicity to tampering charges against all three were for allegations of the following:



Removed, concealed or destroyed the clothing MK was wearing when Spradlin was killed.

Cleaned Spradlin’s blood from the kitchen sink.

Cleaned Spradlin’s blood from the laundry/utility room sink.

Removed concealed or destroyed a surveillance camera that would have captured Spradlin’s murder from the room in which she was killed.

Removed concealed or destroyed a digital video recorder which contained footage from surveillance cameras in the home where the murder occurred.

Removed concealed or destroyed the hard drive from the only desktop in the home which contained info about the surveillance cameras that were on the wireless network in the home.

The other complicity to tampering was the allegation they removed, concealed or destroyed the handle of the broken knife.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police made several arrests on Tuesday afternoon in connection to the Amber Spradlin murder case.

Troopers escorted Dr. Michael McKinney in handcuffs from the Brick House restaurant. LEX 18 also saw them bring another man, Josh Mullins along with Dr. McKinney into Floyd County Detention Center.

BREAKING: LEX 18 was the only news crew here when a Prestonsburg dentist was arrested in connection to the Amber Spradlin murder case. Another man, Josh Mullins, is in custody. Death happened in dentist’s home @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/bx8pIBjrac — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) July 30, 2024

LEX 18 previously reported that in June of 2023, police found Spradlin dead inside a Prestonsburg home after a night out with some friends. She was reportedly stabbed 11 times.

Since then, the 38-year-old's family has been waiting for answers in the investigation and for arrests to be made in the case.

On Tuesday, Spradlin’s family was there as McKinney was arrested. They say it has been 408 days since her murder. At this time, LEX 18 does not believe Dr. McKinney is facing a murder charge.

