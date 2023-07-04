As fireworks stands see rise in sales, officials urge safety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fireworks stands across central Kentucky have been impacted by storms over the last few weeks but today, they say sales are still exploding.

Mason Logan and Rilie Ledford at Phantom Fireworks near Fayette Mall explain, "We know that 80 % of firework sales are made on the second, third, and fourth of July. Just because people, as we all are, are procrastinators to some extent. So, we pass the tent and we're like 'fireworks!' and then we go and get some."

Phantom Fireworks in Lexington and Wildcat Fireworks in Nicholasville, both say they lost around $1,000 of products after the storms. Both knew they wanted to reopen in time for the Fourth, and safety is always a priority.

Logan says, "Safety in general because they are fireworks, they are explosives, they do involve fire for the most part so we want people to be careful."

Robert Workman, the owner of Wildcat Fireworks, says, "The biggest thing is to make sure the crowd of people is far enough away that if anything goes wrong, nobody's hurt. Make sure that everything is steady, you know especially with the smaller cakes — they're still powerful."

Local social media posts have shared concern over some unsafe ways that people have used fireworks – like, aiming them at cars, and even placing them near homes. The Nicholasville Fire Department says knowing how to stay safe is important.

Firefighter Dalton Cox says, "Be careful when you're shooting stuff off that there's not other people around in the area, make sure that there's not property or cars that could be hit by fireworks. We also tell people that it's a good idea to have a garden hose or some sort of water nearby just in case, you know, a firework were to catch on fire or something — just to have something nearby to help a little bit."

After using fireworks, you should avoid throwing them in the trash right away. Firefighters suggest soaking them in water to make sure nothing can reignite. They also say that it's important to be mindful of neighbors and noise into the night. These stand operators always encourage people to ask questions.

Logan says, "We try to remind people of how to stay safe and what they can do with the fireworks and what they can’t do with the fireworks."

These stands are helping people in the community have a blast this Fourth.

