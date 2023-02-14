Asbury revival brings prayers for those affected by Michigan State University shooting

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Asbury's record-breaking chapel service is on its seventh day.

People poured in from all over the country, including students who drove from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

"We actually got here at six in the morning. Once we walked in, we could tell that god was here and we could feel this continuous presence," said student A.J. Taylor.

They prayed for peace for those affected by the Michigan State University mass shooting.

"We actually took a moment to pray over the campus and for safety over the students. They've been in our hearts this entire time," said student Victoria Reed.

The auditorium was so packed inside that people started to gather on the steps to continue worshipping.

"People are coming from all over and they don't want to be anywhere else but here. Like I'm a big Eagles fan and I didn't even watch the Super Bowl," said student Mia Lush.

She has been attending service since the beginning and calls this a one-in-a-lifetime spiritual opportunity.

"I've been able to surrender things that I didn't even know I would be able to surrender," she said.

She said the church doors will stay open for others looking to do the same.