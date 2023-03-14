Watch Now
Ashland Police Department asking for help locating missing 2-month-old

Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 14, 2023
ASHLAND, Ky. (LE 18) — The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 2-month-old who was taken from a facility by a 27-year-old woman.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Kayla Simpson on charges of custodial interference and wanton endangerment.

Simpson and Mylee are from Pike County. They walked away from a facility in the 2200 block of Central Avenue at around 11:15 pm. Monday.

Simpson is described as a white female, 5 ft. 2 in. tall, black hair and blue eyes, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a royal blue shirt with a pierced left upper lip.

A light-colored pick-up truck was seen leaving the facility around the same time and was last seen travelling the wrong way on Central Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-385-3273 or 911 in your area.

