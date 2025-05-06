Ashli Watts named emcee for 145th Fancy Farm

FANCY FARM, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ashli Watts, President and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, has been named the emcee for the 145th Fancy Farm.

“Ashli’s experience and poise make her the ideal choice to guide this year’s political speaking,” said Steven Elder, Political Chairman of the Picnic. “Her leadership and deep understanding of Kentucky’s political landscape will bring energy, fairness, and insight to this year’s event.”

The 145th St. Jerome Picnic will occur on Saturday, August 2, 2025, with the political speaking event beginning at 2 p.m. CST.