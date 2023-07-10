Ask for extra napkins because Lexington Burger Week has begun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday kicks off a week plenty of us wait for all year.

It's the beginning of Lexington Burger Week. While organizers say every year has been different in its own way, this is the biggest one yet.

"Burger week, I know how many people participate in it, I know how big of a deal it is," said Justin Collister with NuHealth Kitchen. It's his first time participating as an owner. NuHealth Kitchen opened back in February.

"My family always really enjoys whenever I'm going to be cooking, we have something at the house, so that's the inspiration for this one," he said.

The lineup is stacked with restaurants you've heard of and maybe some you haven't.

"The restaurants like the community aspect of it," said Alexandra Martin with Smiley Pete Publishing. "You know, it not only brings in a lot of patrons that have been at these restaurants before but it brings in a lot of new patrons and these chefs get an opportunity to create these unique off-menu burgers."

"It just creates excitement, everyone just goes bonkers for this week," said Glenn Cox, with Bear and the Butcher.

Bonkers might not be a bad thing when you're supporting local businesses.

"It's getting a little more challenging to come up with these creative, funky ideas," Cox said.

He has seen patrons so invested, they don't even stay long.

"They cut it into fourths," Cox said. "They all order like a beer or something, definitely want to support the business, but they cut it into a quarter, they order a beer, check please, and they're off to the next place."

All burgers are $7. You can see the full list here.

