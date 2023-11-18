Watch Now
At Formula One's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, music takes a front seat — at a cost

Darron Cummings/AP
Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 5:50 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 17:50:30-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — At the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, music and entertainment has taken a front seat. It began with a star-studded Open Ceremony on Wednesday, featuring single-song performances from Thirty Seconds to Mars, Keith Urban, Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, Journey, Steve Aoki, J Balvin, Tiësto and John Legend. On Thursday, a loose water valve cover canceled the first F1 practice session and delayed the second one to well after 2 a.m., but the concerts continued without a hitch. J Balvin, who's performing twice during this week's festivities, tells The Associated Press that Formula One translates to every language and culture, and that — and the fast cars — appeal to him.

