At Formula One's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, music takes a front seat — at a cost

LAS VEGAS (AP) — At the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, music and entertainment has taken a front seat. It began with a star-studded Open Ceremony on Wednesday, featuring single-song performances from Thirty Seconds to Mars, Keith Urban, Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, Journey, Steve Aoki, J Balvin, Tiësto and John Legend. On Thursday, a loose water valve cover canceled the first F1 practice session and delayed the second one to well after 2 a.m., but the concerts continued without a hitch. J Balvin, who's performing twice during this week's festivities, tells The Associated Press that Formula One translates to every language and culture, and that — and the fast cars — appeal to him.