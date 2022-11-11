At least 2 local Kentucky races decided by coin toss

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) — At least two local races in Kentucky were decided by a coin toss after the candidates ended up with tied votes.

In Breckinridge County, Fourth District magistrate candidates David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each got 572 votes, and in Meade County, there was a tie in the race for the sixth seat on the Muldraugh City Council, WDRB-TV reported.

State law says tied races should be decided by lots.

In the magistrate race, the candidates agreed one would flip a coin while the other chose heads or tails. Albright called heads and won.

In Muldraugh, Meade County Clerk Judy Jordan tossed a coin to decide between candidates Debarah Noel and Sharon Hodge. Heads was lucky again, and Noel will serve on the city council.