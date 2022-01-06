Watch
News

Actions

At least 40 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-64 near Mount Sterling

items.[0].image.alt
Megan Doyle
271585698_10159508081670049_6825094306032086004_n (1).jpg
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 17:50:24-05

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — I-64 Eastbound near Mt. Sterling has been shut down after at least 40 vehicles were involved in a major pile-up.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says I-64 Eastbound is shut down at the 101-mile marker and shutdown Westbound at the 110-mile marker.

Officials say more cars could be involved in the pile-up and are working to clear it up. There are large backups in both directions.

As of now, the sheriff says they don't think there are any serious injuries in the pile-up, but that could change.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!