At least 40 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-64 near Mount Sterling

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — I-64 Eastbound near Mt. Sterling has been shut down after at least 40 vehicles were involved in a major pile-up.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says I-64 Eastbound is shut down at the 101-mile marker and shutdown Westbound at the 110-mile marker.

Officials say more cars could be involved in the pile-up and are working to clear it up. There are large backups in both directions.

As of now, the sheriff says they don't think there are any serious injuries in the pile-up, but that could change.