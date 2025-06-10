Watch Now
News

Actions

ATF Louisville, NYPD conducting investigation in Smithland, Kentucky

Featured Image Custom Edit (1).png
LEX 18
Featured Image Custom Edit (1).png
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — A post from ATF Louisville reported on Tuesday that they are assisting the New York Police Department in an investigation currently in Smithland, Kentucky.

Officials reported that the Smithland operation is part of an ongoing violent crime investigation with the NYPD, along with assistance from Kentucky State Police.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18