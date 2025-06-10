ATF Louisville, NYPD conducting investigation in Smithland, Kentucky

(LEX 18) — A post from ATF Louisville reported on Tuesday that they are assisting the New York Police Department in an investigation currently in Smithland, Kentucky.

Officials reported that the Smithland operation is part of an ongoing violent crime investigation with the NYPD, along with assistance from Kentucky State Police.

BREAKING NEWS: @ATFLouisville is conducting enforcement operations in Smithland, Kentucky as part of an ongoing violent crime investigation in conjunction with @NYPDnews with tactical assistance from @kystatepolice. pic.twitter.com/rM9RzgHd3I — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) June 10, 2025

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.