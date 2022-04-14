Watch
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit to stop President Biden's termination of immigration policy

Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 16:19:03-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a lawsuit Thursday to stop the Biden Administration's choice to terminate the Title 42 policy.

The policy was implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Trump Administration. It allows for the almost immediate removal of illegal immigrants to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the US.

Attorney General Cameron is one of 21 attorney generals that have filed a lawsuit on Thursday.

The complaint has also been filed in Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, and several others.

