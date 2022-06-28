Watch Now
Attorney General's office asks state court to allow three abortion-related laws to take effect

Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 17:26:10-04

(LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted that his office has asked Kentucky Court to allow three abortion-related laws to take effect.

"Following the Dobbs decision, today we asked the courts to allow these laws to take effect:
-Heartbeat law (SB 9)

-Prohibition of discriminatory abortions (HB 5)

-Prohibition of live dismemberment abortions (HB 454)"

