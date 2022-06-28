(LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted that his office has asked Kentucky Court to allow three abortion-related laws to take effect.
"Following the Dobbs decision, today we asked the courts to allow these laws to take effect:
-Heartbeat law (SB 9)
-Prohibition of discriminatory abortions (HB 5)
-Prohibition of live dismemberment abortions (HB 454)"
