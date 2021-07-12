Auditor Mike Harmon to announce bid for Kentucky governor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has announced he will run for governor in 2023.

Harmon told LEX 18 Monday he is in the process of filing the necessary paperwork and hopes to release more information later in the day.

The state auditor will run in the Republican primary for a chance to unseat Gov. Andy Beshear, who plans to run for reelection.

Harmon was first elected auditor in November 2015. He was elected to a second term in 2019.

He previously served in the Kentucky House of Representatives for 13 years in the 54th District.