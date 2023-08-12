August 11 declared Kentucky Hip-Hop Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — "When you talk about Kentucky, we're often met with Bluegrass, horse races and warm embraces of southern charm. But just as these are integral parts of Kentucky's narrative, so is hip-hop."

Louisville Senator Gerald Neal stated as he officially declared August 11, 2023 Kentucky Hip Hop Day.

The event was hosted at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, honoring former and current artists from Kentucky who have impacted the hip-hop industry.

Those in attendance included local rap group Nappy Roots. Known for their hit singles "Good Day" and "Awnaw," the Bowling Green artists met in the 90s, earning the attention of many.

"Look at us, look how we've grown. Carrying the torch, being pioneers in Kentucky and one of the first platinum artists," group member Big V said.

Nappy Roots paved the way for the latest Bluegrass State musicians like Bryson Tiller and Jack Harlow. The two Louisville-based rappers have gained national recognition and awards due to their lyrical talent.

As Kentucky celebrated its first state acknowledgment, today marks 50 years since Hip-Hop Day was implemented nationally in America.

According to NPR, the music genre was first credited in 1973 after a teenage DJ hosted a party in an apartment complex community room. This affair became known as the birth of hip-hop.

The musical category is a form of art expressed verbally, as Sen. Neal said it, "speaks to the emotions, the struggles and the dreams of many."

In its 50 years of worldwide recognition, hip-hop has touched those who appreciate and love it.

It is evident that the industry is succeeding both locally and nationally. Musical artist and community activist, Devine Carama, spoke not only about how music changed his life but the impact it has had on the world.

"And here we are 50 years later, hip-hop is the most influential, revolutionary, impactful culture ever created."