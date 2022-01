LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An apartment fire on Augusta Court is under investigation.

The eight-unit apartment had four occupied units. The two empty apartments on the first floor is where the fire started around 1 p.m.

The fire then spread to the two units above causing minor damage but displacing the people that live in them.

Neighbors say people have been living in the vacant units and not that code enforcement was supposed to come as well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.