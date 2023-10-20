Author meets Bryan Station middle schoolers ahead of Kentucky Book Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Humanities will host the Kentucky Book Festival this weekend.

As part of that, a nationally recognized author spoke with students at Bryan Station Middle School on Friday afternoon.

Alexandra V. Mendez is a bilingual author, who penned "What the Jaguar Told Her." She gave Friday's presentation entirely in Spanish in front of a few hundred middle schoolers who are in the Dual Language Immersion Program.

"I think it's a wonderful program, I think it would be amazing to have even more like this," Mendez said. "It was wonderful to connect with students who are both heritage speakers of Spanish and also learning Spanish as a second or third language. It was wonderful to connect with students of varying levels of Spanish and I think literature is a great way to do this."

Students got a free copy of the book as well. To learn more about the Kentucky Book Festival, click here.