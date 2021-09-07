Authorities asking for help identifying family of man who drowned in Kentucky River

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Saturday, the Franklin County Coroner's office recovered a man from the Kentucky River and is now investigating his death.

The man has been identified as 56-year-old Randy Hall Jordan and was found around 12:10 p.m. Saturday, September 4. He was pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m.

The coroner says after a preliminary examination at the scene, his death is not considered suspicious. Jordan had a local address at the Men's Access Shelter in Frankfort. Jordan once resided in the Fulton County, Georgia area.

Authorities are asking for anyone that has information about Jordan or his family to contact the Coroner's office at (502) 875-8582 or franklincountycoronerky.com.