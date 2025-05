LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 on the scene reported that several emergency personnel have responded to a crash on eastbound Versailles Road that left two people with minor injuries on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

All inbound lanes are blocked off due to the crash while authorities work the scene. Motorists should drive with caution and be aware of emergency personnel.

This is a developing story, and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.