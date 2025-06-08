Authorities searching for missing man who reportedly went underwater while tubing on Elkhorn Creek

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday afternoon, authorities were seen searching for a missing man on Elkhorn Creek in Franklin County, who reportedly went underwater while they were tubing on Saturday, the missing man's fiancé told LEX 18.

According to the fiancé, five of them were tubing on the river near Still Waters campground when the tube overturned. Four people were rescued while one man went underwater, the fiancé confirmed.

Authorities continue to search for him in the Kentucky River as of 3 p.m. on Sunday.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.