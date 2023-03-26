Authorities search for Wayne County Robbery suspect

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities in Wayne County are looking for a man caught on camera robbing a convenience store early Sunday morning.

A call came in just after 12:15 a.m. at a business on Kentucky Highway 167 from a woman saying she was robbed at gunpoint.

That's according to a post on the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The post details that multiple officers responded to the robbery call.

Once they arrived, police learned the woman who put in the call was closing the store for the night when a man walked in.

The man was wearing a face mask and holding a gun, according to officers.

The woman employee also told officers the man pointed the gun in her face and forced her to the back of the store to turn the electricity off in the store.

After the electricity was shut off, the robber returned to the front of the store to empty the register and then ran away.

The picture above is clipped from surveillance video of the robbery.

There is a person of interest in this case according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The female worker was not hurt during the robbery.