Avelo Airlines cancels Lexington flights to Tampa days after launching

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Avelo Airlines, they have decided to cancel their Lexington to Tampa International route, due to not seeing the demand for the route from customers.

The flights from Blue Grass Airport to Tampa through Avelo Airlines started on Saturday, November 12.

The last flight customers can take is on January 7. Avelo says they will send out refunds and instructions through email to anyone who has already booked a flight past that day.

Avelo will keep flying the Lexington to Orlando International route and plans to use the new plane time to schedule a route more convenient and better days and times for customers to travel.