LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Avelo Airlines announced that they have decided to suspend their services at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

According to Avelo, demands were not meeting their expectations, shortly after the services launched in Lexington back in July 2022.

The last flight will be February 21 and any customers who have tickets booked past the final date will be refunded.

Avelo's first flight from the Blue Grass Airport was on October 19, 2022.