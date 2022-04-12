Average U.S. gas price continues to drop, Kentucky's average price about $3.85

National gas prices have dropped dramatically in the past two weeks.

That's in part because the higher prices of gas reduced demand during the latter half of March. But the drop isn't predictive of further declines because, among other things, the global supply is tight due to a dip in output last month by OPEC.

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped $.10 over the past two weeks to $4.27 per gallon.

Gas Buddy reports Lexington's average gas price is about $3.89, which is a few cents down from last week's average of $3.95.

Kentucky's average price for a gallon of regular gas is around $3.85, according to AAA,

The lowest gas prices in Lexington (courtesy of Gas Buddy) can be found at the Valero on Centre Parkway, which was $3.79 at last check.

The Lex Express on W. New Circle was $3.80 at last check.

The lowest price for gas in the state is $3.39 at the Marathon in Owensboro.

Keep in mind, these prices could change by the time you arrive at the pump.