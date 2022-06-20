Average U.S. gas price dips below $5, slightly lower in Kentucky

Lexington's latest average regular gas price is about $4.75 a gallon.

AAA reports that Kentucky's latest average is about $4.73. This comes as the average U.S. gas price dips below $5 dollars a gallon.

Despite this slight break experts say drivers shouldn't get too excited.

With summer travel only increasing, the average price of gas could approach $6 a gallon later this summer.

There are early signs the high prices could be forcing consumers to trim spending at other retailers, raising fears that it could be a factor causing a recession.

Two of the lowest gas prices in Lexington can be found at the Marathon on Garden Springs Drive for $4.49 (cash only price) and Midway Petroleum on Winchester Road for $4.62 (at last check).

The lowest price for gas in the state is $4.21 at the Circle K in Henderson. That is the cash only price.

These prices could change before you arrive at the pump.