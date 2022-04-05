Watch
News

Actions

Average U.S. gas price drops to $4.18

Gas
Video Blocks
Gas
Posted at 8:47 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 08:47:33-04

Gas prices are down nationwide, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.18 for the week of April 5, which still seems high but it's $0.06 lower than the week prior.

Kentucky's average has dropped to $3.92.

Lexington's average is $3.95, which is down $.027 since last week's average. One year ago, the average gas price in Lexington was $2.72.

AAA reports prices have decreased across the country due to declining crude oil prices.

Keep in mind, these prices could change before you get to the pump.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!