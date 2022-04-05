Average U.S. gas price drops to $4.18

Gas prices are down nationwide, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.18 for the week of April 5, which still seems high but it's $0.06 lower than the week prior.

Kentucky's average has dropped to $3.92.

Lexington's average is $3.95, which is down $.027 since last week's average. One year ago, the average gas price in Lexington was $2.72.

AAA reports prices have decreased across the country due to declining crude oil prices.

Keep in mind, these prices could change before you get to the pump.

