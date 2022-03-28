Average U.S. gas price drops to $4.37

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The average U.S. gas price has dropped over the past two weeks.

The national average price for regular gas fell $0.06 to $4.37 per gallon, which is still about $1.50 higher than it was a year ago.

Drivers should expect to see increased prices at the pump in the coming weeks before there is a significant price drop.

Two of the lowest gas prices are located on the north side of Lexington.

The Lex Express on New Circle Road was $3.87 at last check. The Thornton's on North Broadway was also $3.87 at last check, according to gasbuddy.com.

The lowest price for gas in the state is $3.56 at the LGA Express in Wilder.

Keep in mind, these prices could change before you get to the pump.