Watch
News

Actions

Average U.S. gas price drops to $4.37

gas.jpg
Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 09:59:32-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The average U.S. gas price has dropped over the past two weeks.

The national average price for regular gas fell $0.06 to $4.37 per gallon, which is still about $1.50 higher than it was a year ago.

Drivers should expect to see increased prices at the pump in the coming weeks before there is a significant price drop.

Two of the lowest gas prices are located on the north side of Lexington.

The Lex Express on New Circle Road was $3.87 at last check. The Thornton's on North Broadway was also $3.87 at last check, according to gasbuddy.com.

The lowest price for gas in the state is $3.56 at the LGA Express in Wilder.

Keep in mind, these prices could change before you get to the pump.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Register to Win!

Contests

Register to Win!