Bird flu hurting chicken supply, inflating egg prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Going to the grocery store has been taking a bigger chunk out of shoppers' wallets for a while now.

Record inflation has led to spikes in many kitchen mainstays, one of the most notable being eggs.

As of Friday, CNN reports the average price of a dozen Midwest large eggs, the most common eggs bought at the grocery store, cost $5.46.

This time last year, the price was $1.70 a dozen, according to CNN.

As the price has tripled in a year’s time, the obvious answer is that a lack of supply is causing inflated prices.

Travis Robinson, who has raised and housed his own chickens for roughly 15 years, says part of that supply issue is natural based on the time of year.

“When it’s light out during the spring, summer, and early fall, my chickens will lay 4-5 eggs a week each depending on the breed and conditions,” Robinson said.

“The light of day is what really matters for them to lay eggs in the first place. During the winter, when there’s less light, they lay a lot fewer eggs. Yesterday (Tuesday) I got zero eggs out of all these girls.”

Robinson started his own chicken coop in his backyard initially to be self-sustaining and provide for his family.

This individual intention has hatched and grown into a non-profit connecting chicken keepers in the Lexington area, The Cluck “Coop”erative of Lexington Urban Chicken Keepers.

"I've got close to 30 chickens right now of various breeds and ages. I just work to keep an eye on them and keep them safe and hopefully get as many eggs as we can that we can eat ourselves and share,” Robinson said.

As Robinson mentioned, the weather and climate play a big role in impacting egg supply.

However, another big factor this year is the bird flu, which has spread significantly since this spring.

According to CNN, of the 60 million birds killed by the bird flu this year, 43 million have been egg-laying hens.

"Once a bird gets the flu, it's really the end of your flock. You have to cull the whole flock,” Robinson said.

“When you lose that many hens, egg-laying hens specifically, then the prices are going to go up. It becomes more of a scarcity issue."

Robinson’s flock has not, and never has, been affected by the bird flu.

Thanks in large part to the precautions he puts in place to keep his hens healthy and protected from the outside world.

"I really focus on biosecurity and maintaining a clean environment for them. I've got chicken boots that are specific to wear in the backyard. I keep visitors away from where the chickens are typically. I don't have bird feeders right now. Maintaining fresh water around this time of year especially when it's cold. Making sure the water doesn't freeze,” Robinson said.

"Just really maintaining and not bringing in outside contaminants."

On Wednesday, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray enacted an official order to suspend maximum drive times and weigh station requirements for drivers transporting live poultry and poultry feed to help expedite the shipping process and ease the supply chain strain.

That order is in effect until Tuesday, January 20.