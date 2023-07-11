Avoid online shopping scams on Amazon Prime Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Amazon Prime Day is July 11 and 12.

As millions of Americans try to take advantage of Prime Day deals, there will be scammers who want your money or information.

Scammers might try to fool shoppers in the form of phishing. These messages appear to come from a legit company but are actually fraudulent.

Alex Risen with Lexington-based PhishingBox says to be aware of unsolicited texts and emails, as well as always double check to make sure you're ordering from the real Amazon.com.

Risen says the scams don't end when Prime Day ends. He says scammers will also try to take advantage of shoppers during the delivery phase. Be on the lookout for weird text messages or emails after you order items.

Another tip is always pay with a credit card rather than a debit card. This allows you to contest any shady charges through your credit card company.