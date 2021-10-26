Baby kangaroo stolen from Laurel County farm, reward offered for safe return

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A baby kangaroo was stolen from a Laurel County farm, and he needs a special diet in order to survive.

In a Facebook post, Hillview Stables says someone took their 10-month-old baby kangaroo, named Scooby-Doo.

"How [could] anyone do this?" said the owner. "I don't understand."

The owner says the kangaroo has to have a special nipple for his bottle and needs to have powdered milk made for kangaroos and wallabies.

"If he is fed any other kind of milk, he will more than likely get diarrhea and die," the owner says.

Hillview Stables says they will give $500 for his safe return in good health. They will also pay $1,000 for his safe return and information that leads to the arrest of whoever took him.

If you have any information, contact Sheriff John Root or the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600.