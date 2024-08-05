Back-to-school drive honors two young men lost to gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As kids head back to school, it's important to make sure they have the right tools, and a back-to-school drive in Lexington is helping kids get those tools while honoring two young men who lost their lives to gun violence.

Andre Maxberry is the grandmother to Mykel Waide and Marquis Tompkins. Waide was caught in a crossfire and killed at the age of 18 in August 2020. Tompkins was shot and killed at 24-years-old in February 2023.

"Today is a day I don't cry because I'm doing something in remembrance of them," says Maxberry. "Quis was, he was a father, brother, son, an uncle and he loved kids."

"They both loved basketball, shoes, and kids. They were both funny and goofy, and they could light up a room," said Alisce Lyvers, who was best friends with the boys.

For a second year, Alisce held the back-to-school drive with the hope of bringing awareness to gun violence and honoring the men by giving back to the community.

"Both of them loved the kids, but Quis. Back to school and Christmas time he would pick out two kids that he would always provide shoes for," said Maxberry.

All from donations, the first 100 kids received backpacks with school supplies like a notebook, folder, glue, markers and pencils. Every child also walked away with at least three clothing items and their name was entered into a raffle to win a pair of shoes or a prize: "So every kid will leave with something."

It's more than giving back to the community, though; it's also a way to remember the men's names.

"It also keeps their name alive in a positive way. You know, sometimes when people die their names die with them, so I want to keep their names bright and alive," said Lyvers.

"I want them to understand that life is too precious. Put the guns down, please put them down. There's no reason that people should have to go out here and take a life," said Maxberry. "You don't realize how many people you hurt or how deep it hurts."

Maxberry says they plan to host more events, like a Halloween party and a toy drive this Christmas.

Lyvers has also started a foundation in the men's honor; M4M.