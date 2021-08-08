Franklin County Schools will not delay start, masks required

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a Facebook video, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said the first day of school will not be delayed due to COVID-19.

According to Kopp, the Board voted 2-2 to delay the start of the year. The deadlock meant the measure failed.

Therefore, August 12th will be the first day of school.

"We are very excited to see our students back," Kopp said. "We are looking forward to in-person instruction all year long."

Kopp also said that as a result of the current COVID-19 data, masks will be universally mandated across all buildings.

"As long as we are in a red or orange state we're going to be wearing a mask," Kopp said. "If it does drop down into yellow or green then we can make it a recommendation as opposed to a mandate."

This decision comes after Kopp said in an August 3rd video that masks would only be mandated on school buses.

In the most recent video, Kopp put out a call for substitute teachers to apply to make sure there are enough teachers if a current teacher has to quarantine. Applicants can apply here.

Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six was also present in the video.

She said that as a result of feedback they have received, the District would revisit the topic of allowing K-2 students to participate in the virtual academy.

"We want to hear productive feedback and we are open to that," Six said.

So far, 99 students have been accepted and they are looking to hire another teacher for the virtual learning academy, according to Six.

All students are allowed to apply and can do so here.

She also explained how the District would engage with parents and the community about their decisions moving forward.

"We will respond," deputy Superintendent Sharla Six said. "We will meet with you. We will talk on the phone, but we're not going to respond on Facebook to the comments. And a lot of time it seems like the commenters begin fighting with each other and that's just not productive discourse so we are not going to engage in that."

You can watch their video in full below: