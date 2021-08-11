Kentucky Board of Education will consider statewide mask mandate for public schools up to 270 days

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday, August 12, where the board will consider implementing a statewide mask mandate for the state's public schools.

The mandate would last for 270 days, surpassing the Governor's 30-day executive order.

The meeting agenda was posted online Wednesday evening. The board noted the regulation as necessary "to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky public schools and prevent public school closures during the 2021-22 school year due to COVID-19."

The meeting will be held via TeleConference Thursday, August 12 at 11:30 a.m. A live stream will be set up here.