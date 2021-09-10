Watch
Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing

Charlie Riedel/AP
Trainer Bob Baffert watches his Kentucky Derby entrant Game Winner during a workout at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Baffert has three horses competing in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby which is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 13:26:11-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.

NYRA suspended Baffert in May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster.

NYRA scheduled Baffert's video hearing to begin Sept. 27.

