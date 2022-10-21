Bailey Zimmerman performing at Lexington Opera House in November

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bailey Zimmerman is coming to Lexington and performing at Lexington Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 17.

Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, October 24 at lexingtonoperahouse.com. Pre-buy tickets are available October 20 through October 23 at 10 p.m.

Zimmerman's stop in Lexington comes as one of three stops in Kentucky, with the other two concerts in Louisville and Somerset.

He will perform at Virginia Theater in Somerset at 7:30 p.m. November 16 and Louisville Palace in Louisville at 7:30 p.m. November 18.

Zimmerman will be joined by Cody Lohden.