Band on the Road: Not always a vacation for student musicians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — First things first, student musicians admit it's nice to get away from the classroom for a few days.

Student-athletes aren't the only ones who travel to tournaments in March.

It's a big commitment as well for student musicians, especially in March for both the women's and men's SEC Tournaments.

While the season has ended for the women's team, the men's team prepares for its tournament in Nashville. For members of the pep band, some members were on the trip last year during the historic run for the women's hoops team.

"We went in not really thinking we were going to like, do what we did," said junior Lauren Sommer.

Sommer has been on the baseline for historic runs both last year and this year.

"We're cheering for them very loud and they can hear it and they know that we got their backs even far away from home," Sommer said.

Even though the Cats came up short this year, the team spent a good bit of time on the road watching film and preparing for the next opponent. But, what's the rhythm of the band?

"We go to Main Street and we hang out, we go shopping, get matching souvenirs, it's really nice to get away from classes," Sommer said.

Just when it might feel like an extra spring break, that's sometimes far from the case.

"Took a Zoom class as well so we're in class while we're here," said junior Garrett Feck.

A hotel lobby can turn into a classroom, so learning is still part of the formula.

"It can be a little chaotic," Feck said. "There's a lot of different variables. Also at the end of the day, we're all here to win."

It's a winning spirit across the Bluegrass come March.

"Not a lot of fans can come because they have work, they have school," said Sommer. "So bringing the band along gives them support from Big Blue Nation."