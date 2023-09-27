Baptist Health announces record-setting gift from Kosair For Kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sammy Leslie delivered her oldest baby at Baptist Health almost two years ago. She and her husband started their journey here a few years ago when they tried to have two babies, but both lost their heartbeats. She says a nurse stepped in to be a comfort.

Leslie says, "[She] took the time to ask if she could pray over me and that'll stay with me forever. Just one of those moments that you know is going to mean a lot and at...a time when you just feel down having sense of community and a connection with a stranger and I just know my husband and my parents were grateful she was there with me too."

Leslie and her son James, came back to Baptist Health as they announced a record donation from Kosair for Kids. $5 million will be used system-wide for physicians’ initiatives, equipment, and a NICU. When James was born, he was 4 pounds and spent time in the NICU. Sammy says today has been a full-circle moment.

"When I talk to people about our story and what happened I think that silver lining is that you do meet these human connections in our community and see nurses like that today who genuinely light up when they see James thriving and doing well and about to have his second birthday,” says Leslie.

During his remarks, Barry Dunn, the president and CEO of Kosair for Kids, says, "The NICU's hold a special place in our heart, in the heart of all of the board members at Kosair for Kids, because those kids represent something special. They represent god's gift to us."

Baptist Health delivered its first baby on Mother's Day in 1954. In the last 12 months, more than 4,000 babies have been born here. This hospital's leaders say they want to use these funds to keep providing great care.

Roy Lowdenback, Baptist Health’s assistant vice president of philanthropy, says, "We all want to have that great delivery, but it doesn't always happen that way. But the good news is like you saw today, that, that family also had a really good outcome because we're able to make sure they're taken care of close to home."

Now, the service line will be named 'Baptist Health Mother and Baby Care Supported by Kosair for Kids'. Sammy Leslie says she wants Kosair for Kids to see the impact that gifts can have on families.

She says, "We want them to see that they really do make a difference, that there's real faces behind this hospital. That there's kids that are gonna grow up in this community because of people like them. So, years ago we don't know what the outcome would have been for a family like us. So, to see him thriving and doing well we want everyone to know that, that really does make a difference and this hospital and these doctors and nurses at Baptist are changing lives everyday and we couldn't be more thankful."

These health leaders say these funds will help even more families in this health care system.

Kosair for Kids just turned 100, and they say that serving kids and their families is at the core of their mission. This year, the organization will spend $1 million supporting families across Kentucky and into Indiana.

