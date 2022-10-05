Baptist Health Lexington to host 'Mamm and a Movie' at Kentucky Theatre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Baptist Health of Lexington is hosting a screening and educational event to bring awareness to breast cancer.

The event will be held on October 13 at the Kentucky Theatre. The first portion of the event will start at 6:15 p.m. with a high-risk breast cancer assessment and mammogram scheduling. At 7:00 p.m., there will be a panel of physicians who will be answering questions about breast cancer. Afterward, there will be a screening of the 1992 comedy, "A League of Their Own."

You can schedule your mammogram on-site at the event. Community members that are uninsured will be able to sign up for a free mammogram.

During the event, there will be free popcorn and beverages, and even a drawing for prizes.

There will be no charge for the event and free parking will be available behind the theatre in the Phoenix lost on Water Street.

To RSVP for the event, go to Baptisthealth.com/Lexington or email peggy.wheeler@bhsi.com.