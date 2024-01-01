Lexington hospitals welcome first babies of the new year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hospitals across Lexington are welcoming New Year's Day babies to start out the year 2024.

The first baby born at a Lexington hospital in 2024 came into the world at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital at 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. Liam Rodriguez weighs 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and is 19.5 inches long.

The parents, Melani and Raul, were so happy to begin 2024 by meeting their baby boy, noting that he arrived a bit early – Liam was due on Jan. 12.

UK HealthCare

UK HealthCare presented the family with a special gift “relaxation basket” for Melani, including a Moby bathtub, soft blanket, mug, tumbler, eye mask, and more.

Baptist Health Lexington is also welcoming the first baby of the new year born at their hospital.

Ella Kate arrived at 5:22 a.m. on Jan. 1. She weighed in at 9 pounds, 3 ounces, reaching 21 inches long.

Baptist Health Lexington

Ella is the first child of parents Sarah and Roger Rose of Berea. She's also the first grandchild for both sides of the family.

"We're just so blessed," said Sarah Rose. "We're thankful and thank the Lord for letting us have our little baby."