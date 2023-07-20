'Barbenheimer' fever takes over in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two of the biggest movies this summer – the "Barbie" movie and "Oppenheimer" – are set to be released this week. Businesses and movie theatres across Lexington are getting in the spirit in a variety of creative ways.

If you've ever passed by Miss Priss on North Broadway in Lexington, you might've thought ‘That kinda looks like Barbie's dream house." Well, in honor of the Barbie movie the shop transformed one of its showrooms into Barbie's closet.

The store’s owner, Elizabeth Cruz says, "When people come in here they're always like, 'that looks like a Barbie dress' or 'this looks like a holiday Barbie dress' -- so, when the movie came out we thought this would be perfect to do barbie photos here and make it look like her closet. So, we did that, and we posted one photo last night and everybody was loving it and we've got more to come."

That's just one of the ways businesses around Lexington are getting ready for one of this summer's biggest movie releases. Across town, Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids is offering a full Barbie makeover.

One stylist, Courtney Ashcraft, shared that she’s, "More of a Barbie girl. I used to love Barbies when I was younger and the dress-up and all that stuff. So, I’m actually really excited to see the movie too."

Some shops like Power Up Nutrition are even offering barbie themed shakes. If it seems like most people have Barbie fever, Chocolate Holler is actually taking a poll. After placing a vote for either movie, you can take a break with their new Barbie Dreamsicle or Oppenheimer Ex-Spro-Sion drinks.

The store manager, Isaac Reeder, says, "They're very different drinks just like they're very different movies. We're trying to use them to kind of connect with the community about something fun that's going on, and then also just kind of predict which one is gonna have the bigger opening."

Cinemark says they're seeing strong advanced ticket sales for both movies. The team says that 200,000 people across the country have gotten their tickets to see both films. Over at LexLive, they're offering multiple screenings including in their LFX theatre. They say they're expecting as many as 800 Thursday night.

LexLive’s director of operations, Steve Winn, says, "Well we're expecting tonight to be as busy as a very busy Saturday night which doesn't normally happen on a Thursday night. So, we've added a lot of staff and a lot of supplies and are polishing everything up and getting everybody ready for a very lively evening."

Although the "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" movies are set to come out this Friday, there are some theatres in the city that are playing the movies early.